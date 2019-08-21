Lisa Armstrong looks super stylish in waxed jeans as she leaves Strictly rehearsals Strictly is returning to screens soon!

Lisa Armstrong may be off camera in her job as head of hair and makeup at Strictly Come Dancing, but that doesn't mean she can't look fabulous while working her magic on the stars. The celebrity MUA was spotted rocking a pair of waxed black skinny jeans as she left the Strictly studios in London on Tuesday, completing her getup with a cosy oversized woollen jumper and a plain black tee.

Lisa, 42, had two bags to hand, a slinky black clutch and a Louis Vuitton tote, which perfectly matched her Louis Vuitton phone cover. Très chic! She added height to her look with a pair of white hi-top trainers that featured a sparkly red sequinned back – the perfect homage to Strictly.

Lisa Armstrong looked casual chic on the way to Strictly

Ant McPartlin's ex-wife has worked on the BBC One dance show for over a decade. During her time on Strictly, the chief makeup and hair designer has picked up various awards for her work, including the prestigious CRAFT BAFTA for her team and the RTS Award, recognising Lisa's high achievement in the television community. Her TV credits include Britain's Got Talent, The X Factor and This Morning, on which she gives makeup tutorials.

Her sparkly trainers were the perfect homage to Strictly

It's clear that Lisa is a big hit with the Strictly pro dancers, often featuring on their Instagram accounts when they're in the makeup chair. Earlier this month, as rehearsals were kicking off, Aljaz Skorjanec shared a video of himself in the glam chair – and judging by Lisa's comments, she's on a mission to seriously up the show's glitz and shimmer.

Lisa is overheard saying she's going to "get some shimmer on his face" and also "stick some flowers and pearls and beads" above his eyes. Aljaz confirms the lavish plans for his face, telling the camera: "We're back. Flowers and pearls and beads on my face!"

