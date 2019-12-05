After weeks of preparing for the Christmas party season, December is finally here which means it's officially acceptable to whip out the sequins and sparkles. A number of celebrities have already been giving us fashion inspiration with their party outfits, the most recent of which is Lucy Mecklenburgh. Getting all dressed up for the festive season, she looked stunning as she revealed her wine-coloured sparkly party dress to her 1.5 million Instagram followers.

The former TOWIE star showed off her blossoming baby bump in a sparkly mini dress from ASOS which featured a plunging neckline, skater skirt and stripes of delicate silver beading running down the length of the dress. If you want to copy Lucy's look, the maternity design is available to buy online in sizes 6 to 20 for £85.

As part of a collaboration with Argos, celebrity hairstylist Dom Seeley brought the glam by crimping her ombre brunette hair and fastening criss-cross jewel grips around the back of her head. For the finishing touches, she added a swipe of bronze eyeshadow, lashings of mascara and lipgloss. Lucy's best friend Lydia Bright was among those to compliment her, writing in the comments: "My pretty girl", while a fan said: "Gorgeous dress", and another added: "You really are looking amazing Lucy."

Maternity mini skater dress, £85, ASOS DESIGN

The 28-year-old has wowed us with a number of pretty looks since she announced that she is expecting her first child with fiance Ryan Thomas back in August, but this has got to be one of our favourites. Some of her other most memorable pregnancy outfits were the twinning yellow leopard print swimwear her and Lydia wore during their "bestie babymoon" in Greece, and the show-stopping one-shouldered Suzanne Neville dress she wore to the 2019 Pride of Britain Awards.

Lydia, who is also pregnant with her first child, previously let it slip that their babies are due just five days apart in February 2020. So there is still plenty of time for Lucy to wow is with more seasonal party outfits!

