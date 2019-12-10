There's nothing we love more than a wardrobe staple, especially when the price tag doesn't break the bank, and on Tuesday morning Lorriane Kelly stepped out in the perfect black pleated skirt that will go with anything this party season.

The £25.99 Zara skirt is the perfect desk to dusk piece that can be paired with anything from a garish Christmas jumper to a comfy plain t-shirt and can even be dressed up with some festive sparkles. The best part? The midi skirt is in stock in all sizes on the Zara website. Lorraine may have just saved all our outfit woes this Christmas!

Pleated Skirt, £25.99, Zara

The ITV presenter, styled as always by Bronagh Webster, did not stop there with the Zara bargains. Pulling the whole look together, Lorraine showcased a gorgeous pair of black Zara vampy heels. The heels come with an adjustable tied fastening detail which the presenter wore around her heel but can also be worn tried around the ankle - two shoes in one, yes, please!

V Vamp heel shoes, £29.99. Zara

We did predict it would only a be a few weeks until we saw the Scottish TV presenter rocking the third colourway of her favourite Joanie slogan jumper, and that she did on Tuesday morning's show. The 60-year-old paired her Zara skirt with the shimmery red style of the Joanie jumper which comes with the words 'Lady in Red' printed across the front. Unfortunately, the red model is currently sold out on the Joanie website, but the gold colourway which we saw Lorraine sport a few weeks back with the words 'Golden Girl' embroidered across the front is still available in all sizes.

Golden Girls Jumper, £45, Joanie

Viewers of Lorraine took to her Instagram to compliment the presenter on her Tuesday morning look, particularly on her sold-out Joanie jumper with one writing: "Love that jumper so Christmasy and sassy" and another writing that they were 'heartbroken' that the jumper was no longer in-stock after they had attempted to order it. Looks like if you fancy getting your hands on these Zara pieces you better be quick, if there's one thing we've learnt it's that Lorraine is no stranger to causing items to sell out!

