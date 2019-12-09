Lorraine Kelly transforms her outfit into a festive party look with this unique accessory A perfect way to transform your outfit from desk to dusk

With the Christmas party season upon us, we are all too familiar with the struggle of putting together an outfit that can work from desk until dusk - especially when Christmas parties tend to call for sequin dresses and fun Christmas jumpers! Well, Lorraine Kelly has just given us all a lesson in how to nail the Christmas boardroom to bar look by transforming her outfit into a festive party look with a unique accessory - a sparkly Christmas tree brooch!

The 60-year-old presenter stepped out on her show on Monday morning in a navy midi-dress from Sosandar with a tie waist detail which she transformed into a Christmas party frock by adding the festive broch.

The classic knitted dress has a crewneck and full-length sleeves making it the perfect comfy dress for the colder months every day - and night - of the week! The best part? This dress is currently in stock online for £79 meaning you can follow in Lorraine's footsteps and decorate it with your own festive accessory.

Fancy nabbing the same brooch as Lorraine? Well, It looks like the Scottish presenter's sparkly Chrismas pin is from Avon and is an absolute bargain costing only £4. The Christmas tree pin comes decorated with sliver diamonte and pearl studs along a gold frame with a golden star at the top of the tree. The clever festive accessory can be used to transform anything from jumpers to dresses and even jackets, making it a must-have item this Christmas party season!

Lorraine completed her festive look with a pair of sparkly silver heels from Ted Baker which added a final sparkle to her outfit - and we think she looked gorgeous! Unfortunately, it looks like Lorraine's silver heels are sold out but a gunmetal grey colourway of the court shoes are currently available on the Selfridges website for £125 and the more muted hue makes them yet another perfect desk to dusk item - that's our Christmas party outfit sorted!

