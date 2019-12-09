With the Christmas party season upon us, we are all too familiar with the struggle of putting together an outfit that can work from desk until dusk - especially when Christmas parties tend to call for sequin dresses and fun Christmas jumpers! Well, Lorraine Kelly has just given us all a lesson in how to nail the Christmas boardroom to bar look by transforming her outfit into a festive party look with a unique accessory - a sparkly Christmas tree brooch!
The 60-year-old presenter stepped out on her show on Monday morning in a navy midi-dress from Sosandar with a tie waist detail which she transformed into a Christmas party frock by adding the festive broch.
Navy Tie Waist Knitted Dress, £79, Sosandar
The classic knitted dress has a crewneck and full-length sleeves making it the perfect comfy dress for the colder months every day - and night - of the week! The best part? This dress is currently in stock online for £79 meaning you can follow in Lorraine's footsteps and decorate it with your own festive accessory.
Christmas Tree Brooch Pin, £4, AVON
Fancy nabbing the same brooch as Lorraine? Well, It looks like the Scottish presenter's sparkly Chrismas pin is from Avon and is an absolute bargain costing only £4. The Christmas tree pin comes decorated with sliver diamonte and pearl studs along a gold frame with a golden star at the top of the tree. The clever festive accessory can be used to transform anything from jumpers to dresses and even jackets, making it a must-have item this Christmas party season!
Metallic leather court shoes, £124, Ted Baker
Lorraine completed her festive look with a pair of sparkly silver heels from Ted Baker which added a final sparkle to her outfit - and we think she looked gorgeous! Unfortunately, it looks like Lorraine's silver heels are sold out but a gunmetal grey colourway of the court shoes are currently available on the Selfridges website for £125 and the more muted hue makes them yet another perfect desk to dusk item - that's our Christmas party outfit sorted!
