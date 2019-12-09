Victoria Beckham looked incredible at the weekend as she took her youngest child, Harper, to meet Santa. Aww! The eight-year-old met the big man in red as Victoria shared the sweet moment with fans on her Instagram Stories, posting the cutest photos ever. In one, Harper and her friends sat on either side of Santa, all of them smiling with joy. In another, Harper stood next to Mr Claus as he waved at the camera and the little fashionista beamed. Victoria captioned this sweet snap: "Harper is on the good list!!! x." Dressed for the occasion, VB ditched the tailored suits, high heels and pretty dresses, and instead, opted to go for a more casual off-duty look in cropped, stonewash jeans, a cosy, cream-knitted jumper and a pair of cream flats. Yes, that is correct - the fashion mogul ditched the sky high shoes she is normally accustomed to. Who would have thought it?

Victoria looked amazing in her jeans, jumper and flats combo

The mother-of-four has always expressed how much she loves high heels and not flat shoes - she even designed a T-shirt saying just that! In June, David Beckham's wife of twenty years released the now infamous slogan tee - "I can't concentrate in flats" which cost £95 and you can still purchase it now. Perhaps this design is a nod to how she feels when she isn't wearing them...

Patchwork Cropped Jumper, £950, Victoria Beckham

Oversized cable knit turtleneck, £65, & Other Stories

BUY NOW

Cable knit tunic sweater, £49.95, Gap

BUY NOW

Some might think it's rare to see VB wearing flat shoes - but she has, in the past, worn them for her fashion shows as she's on her feet the whole day and she needs to run around and make sure everything is perfect. In a recent interview with Telegraph, Victoria revealed: "I just can't do heels any more. At least not when I'm working. I travel a lot." She went on to talk about how her uniform has changed recently, adding, "Clothes have to be simple and comfortable."

MORE: Victoria Beckham’s gold trousers - are you brave enough to wear them?

She still likes a bright coloured stiletto though! Back in the summer, the 48-year-old went to the wedding of Spanish footballer Sergio Ramos and shared an up-close video of her much-loved pink high heels she wore. She said at the time: "They're super, super bright - the perfect summer shoe. The other thing I love about this shoe, is you can wear a simple outfit and just really just let the shoes do the talking."

READ: Victoria Beckham's mint green jumper makes her jeans and heels look brand new

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.