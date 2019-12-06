Victoria Beckham’s gold trousers - are you brave enough to wear them? The former Spice Girl showcases the most glam party wear trend…

We've said it before, and we will say it again - Victoria Beckham makes even the most outlandish of trends look ridiculously cool. From zany high heel shoes to clashing prints and funky handbags, she always pulls it off with ease. And now she can add front-split trousers into the mix! The former Spice Girl - who is married to former Manchester United footballer David Beckham - has declared her new trousers, which are part of her AW19 collection, a 'huge party wear' trend. The trousers - which cost £690 - combine the comfort of leggings with the smartness of tailoring and are made in a bright gold tone with zips at the ankle. On her website, the trousers are styled with a voluminous cream blouse and blak heels and we think this look would look top-notch for a Christmas party.

Front Split Trousers In Gold, £690, Victoria Beckham

This isn't the first time VB has worn gold trousers. Back in March, the mother-of-four shared an 'outfit of the day' on Instagram and in it, she rocked a pair of gold embossed trousers which were made in a shimmering material, embossed with an intricate floral pattern.

VB wore a similar pair of gold trousers in March, with a white T-shirt

They were priced at an eye-watering £880 but the fashion and beauty mogul made the look a little more accessible by teaming it with a simple white T-shirt and matching gold high heels.

David Beckham's wife also wore the statement gold buy in 2016, with a white blazer

In 2016, the 48-year-old was snapped at a Vogue X Victoria Beckham party - which was held at Mark's Club during London Fashion Week - and she rocked the same trousers with a smart white blazer and top.

Victoria wore gold leggings on the Spice Girl tour in 2007

And of course, who can forget when VB was on tour with The Spice Girls in 2007? Any die-hard fan will remember when the brunette beauty sashayed on stage, wearing a custom-made gold basque, high heels and skin-tight gold leggings.

How incredible did she look? Many would say it was iconic - and perhaps those tour outfits actually inspired her in her future collections....

