Holly Willoughby has just worn her prettiest dress yet – and we want it too! The This Morning star made sure all eyes were on her at the Dancing on Ice press day on Monday, and after wearing a gorgeous black ensemble by Peter Langner in the day, she did a quick outfit change in the evening, wearing a head-turning pink gown by LA designer Iris Serban. The mother-of-three's dress featured ruffled off-the-shoulder sleeves and a thigh-high slit and cinched in at the waist to enhance the star's enviable figure. Taking to Instagram to share a photo of her second look, Holly wrote: "A night of two dresses.. pink dream by @iris_serban @dancingonice."

Holly Willoughby dazzled in a pink gown for Dancing on Ice's press event

Many of Holly's followers were quick to comment on just how much she looked like a movie star in her pink dress of dreams, with many comparing her to Marilyn Monroe. The TV presenter's famous friends also commented on her look, with Kate Thornton simply writing: "Wow!" while Emma Bunton wrote: "Wowzer!!" One of Holly's fans added: "Aww wow, this looks absolutely beautiful on you." Holly's dress is from Iris Serban's Fall/Winter collection.

The TV star wore a black gown earlier in the day

Holly's Dancing on Ice dresses never disappoint, and the star wore an array of gorgeous designs while presenting the 2019 series of the show in January – including bridal gowns. Holly is dressed by her stylist Angie Smith, who has helped transform the TV personality into one of the most fashionable presenters in the country. On the days she works on This Morning, fans are desperate to get their hands on the outfit she is wearing, and as a result Holly has many brands wanting to dress her.

The star has spoken in the past about how much she relies on her stylist. She told HELLO!: "I've learnt from her. I've learnt that with all of my clothes, I'm like a little sponge. She tries new things and I think what she has opened my eyes up to, is that you can wear sort of any trend actually, you've got to find the right shape and style that works for you." But the appreciation goes both ways! In an interview with You magazine, Angie spoke about the moment she first met Holly around four years ago. "Holly was open to new ideas. The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'"

