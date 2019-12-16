Amanda Holden's grey tweed dress goes perfectly with her black knee-high boots We are loving the Britain's Got Talent star's latest outfit…

Amanda Holden kicked off another week with a brand new outfit that we wish was hanging up in our wardrobes. Keeping it simple, the ITV favourite wore a plush, grey tweed dress and a black roll neck jumper. The blonde beauty didn't list where these items were from, but we have compiled some lookalike versions below if you fancy imitating the TV star's ensemble. Her boots came from Sosandar - and she has stepped out in them plenty of times. They come from Sosandar and cost £139. With her makeup looking vampy - with defined eyes, and wavy curls, the blonde beauty had a 60's look about her and we're obsessed.

Amanda looked amazing in her 60's style ensemble

Even though she was up quite late the evening before, Amanda still looked super fresh. The 48-year-old enjoyed a festive night out with her eldest child Alexa on Sunday, as they enjoyed a drag version of Cinderella in London.

Get the look! £69, Marks & Spencer

Mother and daughter opted for matching silver sequins on then night, with Amanda wowing onlookers in a plunging evening gown from her Fenn Wright Manson range.

MORE: Hurrah! Amanda Holden’s sparkly M&S knit is in the sale

Known as the 'Amanda', the £230 dress is designed in a sleek fishtail shape and was emblazoned with shimmering gold sequins and has a funky blue, dipped hem.

Get the look! Ghost London Maya Roll Neck Top, £24.95, QVCuk

Speaking about her collection with the online brand, Amanda says designing it was a true 'pinch me' moment.

The previous evening, Amanda and Lexi went out, twinning in sequins

In an interview on the brand's website, she explained: "It is like a dream come true. I've got sketches of clothes in my school books for my favourite subjects History and English. So, it's always been in the back of my mind. I am fortunate enough to be in the profession I'm in, where amazing designers want to lend you their things."

Amanda Dress, £230, Fenn Wright Manson

"I would alter things to make them look better on me and all those little tips I've carried with me into these designs which are flattering for everyone, like cinching in waists, skirts and pleats."

READ: Amanda Holden's white dogtooth Ted Baker dress can be found in John Lewis

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.