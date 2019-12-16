Mary Berry shows us how to dress for royalty in the perfect pink dress - and it's on sale Mary colour-clashed with Kate Middleton...

What do you wear to cook up a storm with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Christmas? Look no further than Mary Berry for inspiration, who rocked a fabulously bright pink midi dress for the festive TV special A Berry Royal Christmas, which airs on 16 December on BBC One.

Hosting a Christmas party can be a daunting task for most, but not TV icon Mary, who looked completely at ease as she posed next to Prince William, Kate and former Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain holding delicious-looking festive treats. While red, black and metallic colours shoot up in popularity during the party season, the 84-year-old opted for a fuschia pink frock from Damsel in a Dress.

The square neck, tailored dress usually retails for £149, but it is currently down to just £104.30 so now is the time to get your hands on it. And if you love the style but pink is not your colour, then you'll be pleased to know it is also available in orange.

Damsel in a Dress pink Sheridan dress, was £149, now £104.30

BUY NOW

Elegant as always, Mary accessorised with a chunky pearl necklace and wore her hair in a chic blowdry. Not a hair was out of place for the royal visit! The same could be said of Kate, who colour-clashed next to Mary wearing a £1,455 red silk dress by Alessandra Rich adorned with white polka-dots and petals.

READ: Mary Berry shares chocolate and beetroot cake recipe inspired by Prince Louis

They wore the stylish outfits and aprons for a day in the kitchen at the Swedish-inspired Elyx Chalet at the Rosewood Hotel in London, where they prepared some of Mary's recipes for nurses, emergency services workers and other staff who won't be able to spend the holiday with their families.

SEE: Zara Tindall's blue sparkly dress is a royally-good Christmas look

"I am honoured that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have invited me to join them on four of their royal charity engagements this Christmas," Mary said. "It will be truly special to see the causes so close to their hearts, as well as to hear all about the amazing support these charities provide. The finale is a big Christmas party and I will be cooking up a feast for them to enjoy."

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.