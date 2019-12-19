Amanda Holden just wore the perfect satin Zara dress with a £1200 necklace

Amanda Holden shimmied into the Christmas holiday season in the most stunning outfit on Thursday morning, and it's from none other than one of her favourite high-street stores, Zara. Embracing the rich winter tones, the Heart Radio host dazzled her Instagram fans in a blue satin midi dress with little buttons decorating the cuffs and a flowing v-neck. Available in sizes XS to L for just £49.99, it's a staple that will easily take you from the office, through the party season, and even into summer.

Styled by Karl Willet, Amanda simply added a pair of black boots and a pop of colour with her festive red nail varnish for an effortlessly elegant look. As usual, her fans rushed to the comments section to shower the star with compliments, with one writing: "Amanda you are so stylish and always look stunning", while another added: "Fabulous as always" and a third said: "You always have such gorg outfits Amanda!"

Zara blue satin dress, £49.99

Taking to her Instagram stories, the ITV favourite revealed a small part of her outfit that co-star Jamie Theakston gave her as a Christmas gift. She showed a picture of a delicate gold chain necklace from Jamie's wife and jewellery designer Sophie Theakston, which features little 18ct gold marigold detailing. At £1200, we imagine that wasn't part of the Heart Radio secret santa!

The glam mother-of-two opted for her classic beauty look, with her blonde hair in loose curls alongside glowing skin, nude lips and dark eyes. In an interview for Fenn Wright Manson - the clothing brand she has a range with - she revealed that makeup is important for her when appearing in public. "My grandmother said to me 'never let your husband see you without lipstick'. What she means is that I’ve got certain standards. I treat clothes and makeup like an armour when I go out into the world, because I think 'I'm dressed, I feel good, I look better than I normally do when I'm in a tracksuit', which is how I look on a Saturday."

