Lorraine Kelly dazzles in a £25.99 New Look skirt that is perfect for NYE

Lorraine Kelly has been giving us major party-season outfit inspiration throughout the past few weeks and the Scottish TV presenter is showing no signs of stopping yet. Stepping out on Thursday morning, the 60-year-old sent viewers wild for her sequin midi skirt. And the best part? The glittery number is only £25.99 from New Look!

Perfect for New Year's Eve, Lorraine showcased a navy version of the pleated midi skirt which also comes in four other sparkly colours including grey and burgundy which are currently on sale on the New Look website for only £18.74! The glittery skirt also comes with an elasticated wasit, perfect after over-indulging during the Christmas period and leaving plenty of room for dancing into the new year.

Navy Glitter Pleated Midi Skirt, £24.99, New Look

The Scottish TV presenter paired the glittery skirt with an equally glittery burgundy jumper complete with a necktie. Lorraine didn't stop there with the sparkles though, bringing the whole look together with a pair of silver heels and some shimmery eye shadow.

When it came to her beauty look, Lorraine had a change from her signature natural waves and instead went for straightened hair. She also went for a nude lip with a sweep of blush and lashings of mascara to finish off the look.

Sequined Skirt, £24.99, Reserved

However, we still think nothing can top Lorraine's look on her Wednesday show when she stepped out in the sequined skirt of dreams from Reserved. The swoon-worthy midi skirt came in a purple, pink and turquoise sequined pattern which she paired with a dusty pink jumper from Zara and matching pink suede heels from LK Bennet - and this might just be our favourite look from Lorraine ever. If that's not enough sparkles for you, you can also buy a matching sequined top from Reserved for a real showstopping look. You can thank us later.

