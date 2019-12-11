Lorraine Kelly’s £35 Very dress is the perfect party look It’s in the sale, too!

Lorraine Kelly has proved time and time again that she knows how to nail Christmas dressing, and her green sequin wrap dress is no different. The presenter has been wearing a selection of dresses and festive jumpers recently, but we love her new take on power dressing thanks to a knockout sparkly dress from high street store Very.

The presenter wore the stunning style with her favourite court shoes at an after-work event.

And if you fancy following her lead, you can shop the exact velvet and sequin wrap style now at half price. It’s currently in stock in all sizes, but be quick if you want to bag one!

Sequin and velvet wrap dress, was £70, now £35, Very

And that’s not the only stand-out look she’s worn. This morning while presenting Lorraine she wore a stunning royal blue suit with matching blue court shoes and a simple t-shirt underneath, and we’re definitely taking tips. The look can be dressed up for festive parties with a sparkly top underneath, and styled with casual trainers for a cool daytime look.

We found a lookalike version of the suit on the high street.

Slim tailored trousers, £119, Ted Baker

Last week Lorraine stole the show in a gorgeous Marks & Spencer cashmere jumper that’s just perfect if garish festive sweaters aren’t your thing. The cashmere knit has autumnal coloured stripes across the chest with star print cutouts on top. The toned-down print means it's perfect to wear all year round - more bang for your buck, so it's a win, win!

Pure Cashmere Star Striped Jumper in Camel, £79, Marks & Spencer

You’ll want to shop quickly if you’re hoping to get your hands on any of Lorraine’s looks, though, since everything she wears turns to gold. We’re off to the shops!

