Lorraine's Marks and Spencer Christmas jumper is the star of Thursday's show

It's that time of year again where we begin our quest for the all-important Christmas jumper and, although usually an overwhelming and gruelling task, Lorraine Kelly has just saved us a whole lot of browsing! Stepping out on Thursday morning in a gorgeous Marks & Spencer cashmere jumper, the 60-year-old debuted the perfect festive knit if you are looking to go a tad more casual this festive period - and it comes in two colours!

Lorraine wore a camel colourway of the M&S Cashmere number, which has autumnal coloured stripes across the chest with star print cutouts on top. The toned-down print means it's perfect to wear all year round - more bang for your buck, so it's a win, win!

Pure Cashmere Star Striped Jumper in Camel, £79, Marks & Spencer

The M&S star-print jumper also comes in a light grey colour with turquoise, blue and purple stripes and cut-out stars on top if you prefer more cooler-toned hues. The best part? Both these pure cashmere jumpers are in stock online for £79 and are ready for you to whip out in time for your upcoming Christmas party.

Pure Cashmere Star Striped Jumper in Camel, £79, Marks & Spencer

Lorraine paired her beige star jumper with a berry-toned leather skirt from Wallis which is also in stock on its website for the reduced price of £25.20 - how exciting! The faux-leather midi-skirt perfectly flattered Lorraine's incredible figure.

Faux Leather Pencil Skirt, £25.50, Warehouse

The Scottish TV presenter brought her festive outfit all together with a pair of suede nude heels from Whistles to match the shade of her Christmas jumper and she looked every inch an autumnal dream. However, Lorraine's heels are sadly sold out and unavailable on the Whistles website, and with her track record, Lorraine is most likely responsible for their popularity - so we'd nab this jumper and skirt ASAP if you fancy them.

