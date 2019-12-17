Red, silver and gold are all traditional colours for this time of year, but Lorraine Kelly's unusual Christmas tree decorations will make you rethink your festive colour scheme. The TV presenter has transformed her home for the season, and we are completely obsessed! With the help of Wayfair, Lorraine has decked her home out with some stunning decorations, even incorporating a nod to her Scottish heritage.

Set against the backdrop of the stunning river, her lush green Christmas tree takes pride of place in her white-painted conservatory. She injected a splash of colour with lavish purple and green baubles and glittery deer hanging on the fir, which ties in with the soft grey and warm maroon colours that run throughout the room. However, she revealed it is not her usual style.

"Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year," said the 60-year-old. "I adore getting the chance to add a little sparkle to my home and it’s been really exciting giving my usual festive decor a revamp with Wayfair’s amazingly affordable but glitzy and glamorous Christmas decorations."

Speaking of the transformation, she said she loves the "cheeky touches like the pink reindeers on the tree and Christmas cushions. I’m a big fan of the little tartan deer, which gives a taste of the Highlands to my home." The neutral cream cushion features a stag's head in the centre made up of grey and red tartan, with the same pattern running around the trim. In the pictures, the cosy scene depicts the cushion nestled against two velvet maroon and deep green cushions, with a plush cream sheepskin rug draped over the edge of the couch. It looks like something straight out of a festive movie!

"You also can’t go wrong with a sparkling festive wreath on the front door," she continued. Lorraine is the most recent celebrity to make us green with envy with her incredible door makeovers, following Ayda and Robbie Williams' rustic white and green foliage around their gate and Rochelle Humes' green and red bauble creation inspired by the movie The Holiday.

Lorraine is looking forward to a family celebration on Christmas day, with her daughter Rosie coming back from Singapore, and she plans to host a party for her friends a few days later. Her newly decorated home will no doubt impress her guests! "I like to prepare as much as possible beforehand, so I’m free to enjoy the festivities," said the mother-of-one. "I like guests to feel at ease helping themselves to food and drink, so I'll make sure that the fridge is full and my bar cart is fully stocked. With the house looking so festive too, I’m sure the atmosphere will feel really special."

And it seems that we're not the only ones to relax and indulge at Christmas. Talking about her plans for the day, Lorraine said: "We will be doing exactly the same as everyone else - eating too much, watching telly and catching up...I always eat a whole chocolate orange before breakfast (it’s a tradition)."