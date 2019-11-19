Frankie Bridge's chic dressing room renovation will inspire you to decorate The mum-of-two shared before and after photos with her fans on Instagram

Frankie Bridge showed the power of a lick of paint as she unveiled her chic dressing room transformation on Monday. The mum-of-two, who has recently returned from a charity trek in the Himalayas, showed before and after photos of her wardrobes on Instagram, after deciding to give them a new look.

"Love a before and after… gave my wardrobes a little update…" Frankie captioned the first photo, which showed the fitted wooden floor-to-ceiling wardrobes that fill a room in her Surrey home. On one side, there is a dressing table integrated into the units, with built-in drawers and a large mirror where she can get ready.

Frankie Bridge shared a before and after photo of her wardrobe transformation

While the furniture originally had oak doors, Frankie decided to upcycle them by painting them all grey, and adding hooks to the end of one wardrobe unit where she can hang scarves and other accessories. "Just so much brighter…" Frankie captioned one of the after photos, revealing her work wasn't done yet. The 30-year-old is planning to fit mirrors into the recess parts of the doors and replace the carpet and blinds before her room transformation is complete.

GALLERY: See inside Frankie and Wayne Bridge's house

The mum-of-two has upcycled her wardrobes

The makeover proves how simple it can be to give a room a completely new look at minimal expense, and makes Frankie's dressing room look more modern and stylish. The grey colour scheme also ties in with the décor throughout the rest of the home she shares with husband Wayne Bridge, which she often shares photos of on social media.

RELATED: 14 celebrity wardrobes that have to be seen to be believed

Frankie showed the finished result on Instagram Stories

As well as having her own spacious dressing room, Frankie also has an enviable walk-in wardrobe that is split over two floors and has open rails and shelving lining the walls, where she often poses for outfit snaps for her fans. One wall is filled entirely with Frankie's handbag collection – it's what dreams are made of!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.