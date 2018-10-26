Frankie Bridge's leopard print £39.99 Zara dress will be your new autumn essential Join the leopard love-in!

Frankie Bridge knows how much we all love Zara – and showcased one of their most brilliant bargain pieces for autumn/winter! The ex-Strictly Come Dancing star cut a stylish figure in a leopard print maxi shirt dress from high street favourite Zara for a party in London on Thursday night. The dress features a shirt collar and long sleeves, with buttoned cuffs and a tie belt around the waist, along with a subtle split. The good news is that the design costs just £39.99 and there are plenty of sizes still in stock – so be quick if you want to snap one up! Frankie teamed the design for the Fearne Cotton x Cath Kidston launch party with black suede ankle boots and a leather jacket.

Frankie is a big fan of the high street, sharing pictures of herself on Instagram wearing a host of our favourite brands including Topshop, Miss Selfridge and Next; joining Marks & Spencer's legion of celebrity fans from Holly Willoughby to Carol Vorderman, Frankie shared her love for the shopping stalwart in the cosiest loungewear from M&S. The comfy-looking combo cost £32 for the top and trousers and are top of our winter wish list. Nothing like a chic set of trackies for snuggling up on the sofa in!

The mum-of-two recently gave us major interiors envy by taking her fans on a tour of her wardrobe and dressing room. Posing in front of a mirror as she tried on different outfits, Frankie's floor to ceiling wardrobe is the stuff of dreams, piled high with clothing, shoes, bags and accessories. Frankie, who shares her home with husband Wayne and sons Carter and Parker, received praise from her fans who were quick to applaud the star's room, citing it as "wardrobe goals" and lusting over her designer bags and shoes, including a Louis Vuitton suitcase and travel bag. We think even Carrie from Sex and The City would be jealous…

