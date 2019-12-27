Pippa Middleton looks incredible in a Heidi Klein bikini in St Barts She was joined by mum Carole on the beach

While Kate Middleton had a festive Christmas in the UK with Prince William and her children, her extended family were having a far sunnier break in St Barts. Pippa Middleton and her mum Carole were pictured enjoying the sunshine on a beach in the Caribbean, and we’re envious of their relaxing break and their incredible beach bodies.

Pippa was joined by husband James Matthews and their son Arthur, while her father Michael also accompanied them on the holiday. But it was Pippa’s stunning bikini that really caught our eye; the 36-year-old wore a gorgeous monochrome polka dot style, and it’s available to shop now from designer Heidi Klein.

Triangle bikini, £195, Heidi Klein

Heidi Klein is one of the UK’s leading swimwear labels, and is loved by the likes of Victoria Beckham, Amanda Holden and Cara Delevingne. Pippa’s St Margherita’ two-piece, which features removable padding, comes with a £195 price tag - although we’ve found similar styles available for less now.

Sorrento swimsuit, £28, Figleaves

Bikini briefs, £23, & Other Stories @ ASOS

The Matthews family owns the Eden Rock resort on St Barts, one of the region's most exclusive hotels.

However, while they were sunning it up on the beach, the Cambridges were having a very different kind of Christmas. Kate Middleton attended the Morning Service on Christmas Day at Sandringham Church, along with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Duchess of Cambridge looked as stunning as ever on the special day, wearing a chic fur-trimmed Catherine Walker coat. Teamed with a dark green fascinator hat by Lock & Co Hatters, Kiki McDonough earrings and new forest green Emmy London heels.

The Cambridges will undoubtedly be catching up with Kate’s family once they’re back in the UK. Now, anyone else tempted to book their next beach holiday..?

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.