Rochelle Humes stuns fans in a white belted swimsuit - and it's making us wish for summer

Rochelle Humes appears to be having the most incredible time on holiday with her husband Marvin and their two daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina. Not only is she making us green with envy with her cute family snaps showing her children playing in the pool, cartwheeling on the white sandy beach and eating fresh watermelon for breakfast, but she has also shown off her incredible figure.

While we're in the cloudy UK finishing off the leftover mince pies and dreaming of warmer climates, the This Morning star is sunning herself in the Maldives - and she looks great! Posting several Instagram-worthy shots of herself swinging over the ocean, she looked stunning in a white swimsuit with a belted waist and embroidered gold detail. To finish off her beach babe look, the former The Saturdays singer styled her long dark hair braids and no makeup as she took to the crystal blue waters.

She joked in the caption: "Swinging in to 2020 like...(sorry it's all I could think of)", and fans rushed to the comments section to shower her with compliments. One wrote: "You look incredible" while another added: "You wear the best swimsuits."

And the good news is, you can invest in the pretty high-legged swimsuit from WeWoreWhat for your next hot holiday. It's available to buy online in sizes XS to XL from ASOS for £180, and the white colour means it's a timeless classic so it's definitely worth the investment. If you're not convinced your stomach is as toned as Rochelle's (ours certainly are not after the holiday season), there's still plenty of time to prepare for summer.

This is not the first time the mother-of-two has wowed her 1.5 million followers with her costume collection. She also posed in a similar nude structured swimsuit earlier this week which boasts a much smaller price tag of £38. The Beach City swimwear featured ribbed material, high rise leg design and thick straps. Fans were so quick to get their hands on the design that it has already sold out, but there are also black and white colourways for those interested in snapping one up.

