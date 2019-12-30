Amanda Holden delights fans in a stunning pink Melissa Odabash bikini

Most people feel a little bloated and not at their best straight after Christmas, but not the beauty that is Amanda Holden! The ITV favourite has jetted off somewhere tropical for the New Year, and on Sunday evening, shared a stunning snap of her in the sea, rocking a fabulous pink bikini by royall-loved swimwear designer Melissa Odabash. The lovely two-piece is currently online for a £204, and all sizes are available should you wish to invest. The 48-year-old shielded her face away from the camera, accessorising with a handmade raffia hat. We aren't surprised fans went crazy over the picture - some of her 1.3 million followers showered her with compliments. Fellow celebrities also gave her lots of praise. Vicky Pattison wrote: "FIT!" and Heart Radio colleague Sian Welby added: "PRAISE BE!"

Amanda looked sensational in her pink bikini

Whenever mother-of-two Amanda goes on holiday, you can be sure she will have packed a Melissa Odabash number. We've seen her sport a red version of this bikini, as well as a white one, and a variety of swimsuits from the brand, so it's clear it's her go-to when a getaway is on her agenda.

Pink Bikini, £204, Melissa Odabash

HELLO! sat down with the US-born designer in July, and she gave us her top tips on feeling confident in swimwear. "For me personally, it’s all about self-tanner first, especially living in London. Feeling confident is about not following the trends and instead following what actually suits your body and wearing something that’s good for your skin tone. With swimwear, you can accentuate the parts that you love about your body and flatter the parts you don’t as much."

It's not just the BGT star - the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of York, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have all stepped out in her designs. "I think all the royals who have worn my designs are great role models and they’re amazing for a younger generation who learn that you can be sexy and classy at the same time," she explained.

