Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway shared a short video of her dad to her Instagram stories on Sunday – and we're inspired! In the clip, Mr Garraway can be seen climbing onto his bike before cycling down the street, saying: "I'll see you in a bit," and he looks as sprightly as a man a third of his age. Mum-of-two Kate captioned the video: "Every #Sunday my dad cycles to get his paper… still doing it at 85. #loving life [heart emoji] whatever your age."

The presenter spent Friday with her extended family

The broadcaster can't be accused of being inactive herself, having recently returned from her stint in the Australian jungle as a competitor in this year's series of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! While she wasn't crowned Queen of the Jungle, losing the title to actress Jacqueline Jossa, the 52-year-old wowed viewers with both her impeccable taste in bikinis and her gung-ho attitude. She narrowly missed out on making the final, but was delighted to reunite with her husband, former Labour aide Derek Draper, and their children: daughter Darcey, 13, and son Will, ten.

Kate's dad is keeping active in his 80s!

There were clearly no hard feelings between Kate and Jacqueline, as the presenter posted a photo of her kids meeting the 27-year-old, which she captioned: "Our #junglequeen and my #jungle prince and princess – love you all." Kate had twice the reason to look forward to heading back to Britain, as she revealed on Friday that she and her family celebrated two Christmases this year.

RELATED: Kate Garraway just had her second Christmas Day with her family - take a look

First, they spent time with Derek's family on the big day on Wednesday and then gathered with the Garraway clan on Friday. She shared a photo of her extended family sitting around the dinner table, which she captioned: "And now #Christmas all over again with the Garraway's… [sic]." The presenter kept the Christmas theme going in her clothing choices, too, wearing a festive red blouse adorned with reindeer as well as a yellow paper crown.

MORE: GMB's Kate Garraway has the ultimate golden party skirt by Marks & Spencer

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.