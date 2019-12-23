Holly Willoughby divides opinion with her Dancing On Ice plunging V-neck dress Holly dazzled for the first episode of DOI…

Hurrah! On Sunday evening, Dancing on Ice returned and we're thrilled. Not only do we get to watch as amateurs awkwardly dance on the ice, but Holly Willoughby serves up some incredible dresses. Seriously, we look forward to seeing what she steps out in each week.

For the first episode of the show - where we meet the celebrities and their professional partners - Holly wore a plunging V-neck sparkly dress with layers of frills. Designed by Joao Rolo Couture, the bespoke evening gown was covered in silver sequins. The 38-year-old accessorised her blush pink dress with sparkly high heels by Gina and dazzling diamonds by Boodles. Fans were obsessed with the look, taking to Instagram in their droves to shower her with compliments. “Exquisite as is usual,” one follower wrote, whilst another added: “Unbelievable.”

Holly's first DOI dress gave a nod to 1920s flapper looks, but viewers couldn't get over the plunging front - and there were a few complaints on Twitter. "Holly's dress is rather distracting," one user wrote. Another said: "Is that really the sort of dress to wear on a family show? I hope you don't fall out."

We think Holly looked amazing and if you've got it, flaunt it!

Hairstylist Ciler Peksah revealed she gave Holly’s hair a quick chop, and Patsy O’Neill worked her magic, giving the This Morning presenter perfect glowing skin.

The mum-of-three's makeup look consisted of Delilah Cosmetics Timeframe foundation in pebble, and Suqqu's lip colour in 108 was applied.

