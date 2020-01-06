Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have once again sparked speculation they have secretly tied the knot. This comes after Joe was spotted wearing a gold band on his ring finger when he made his debut on Dancing On Ice on Sunday night. Viewers of the ITV show flocked to Twitter to comment on the accessory, with one writing: "Anyone else see the ring on Joe Swash's hand? #DancingOnIce." Another remarked: "Did Joe and Stacey get married? #dancingonice #doi." HELLO! has contacted representatives for both stars for comment.

Stacey Solomon shared this Instagram video of Joe Swash

On the night, Stacey later took to her Instagram Stories to share a cute video of Joe playing with their son Rex following his performance - and the gold band was hard to miss! Stacey was every inch the doting girlfriend as she watched Joe's dance with professional skating partner Alexandra Schauman from the audience with little Rex, who wore headphones to protect his ears from the noise.

This is not the first time the couple have fuelled marriage rumours. In November, Stacey shared a sweet family snapshot showing the lovebirds - who have been together since 2015 - posing on the beach at sunset with their baby boy Rex, and Stacey's sons Zachary and Leighton. The image showed the three boys wearing matching suits, while Joe and Stacey were both dressed in the same shade of blue.

Furthermore, some fans were also convinced they saw a ring on Joe's wedding finger. However, the mum-of-three was quick to diminish the rumours, telling her Loose Women co-stars: "First of all, can I just clear up. There's no ring. Would I get married without you? I wouldn't get married in that outfit. And, also, I wouldn't keep it a secret. I'd be so excited, you'd all be there..."

"We just got dressed up because I wanted to," she added. "Obviously, I choose everyone’s clothes. Joe had to meet us out here, I said to Joe make sure you bring a mauve top. We didn't get married, I was only there two days." Joe has also previously spoken about his ring on Instagram Stories, telling fans: "They are my dad's rings, he passed away when I was a kid and I wear them for good luck. And I am sure that once we get married I will replace them with a wedding ring."

