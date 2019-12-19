We can't get enough of this fabulous red suit on Jane Moore! The Loose Women panellist brought all the Christmas cheer to the lunchtime show on Thursday when she stepped on stage in this sparkly number. While her fellow panellists Carol McGiffin, Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams went for chic black ensembles, Jane went for all-out colour in her super sexy red trouser suit. Jane posted a snap of her outfit to her Instagram page, writing: "It’s my last @loosewomen before Christmas so have gone full sparkle with this fabulous @Zara sequinned suit. Have a wonderful Christmas everyone! X." Stunning!

Photo: Instagram / Jane Moore

Jane's fellow Loose Women star Denise Welch commented: "I love that!!!!" while a fan told her, "Wow, proper Christmas outfit. Best panel on today also." There were scores of compliments for her snazzy look, as another fan posted: "Omg I just LOVE your trouser suit. You look fabulous Jane," and one follower saying, "Love the suit jane x."

MORE: Laura Tobin wears the perfect £22.99 party skirt

Sequin blazer, £89.99, Zara

Jane's blazer and trousers are available to buy at Zara right now, so we can all look as festive as the journalist and TV presenter. The sequinned blazer is priced £89.99 and features a lapel collar, front pockets and fastens with a single front button. The jacket is available in sizes XS to L but is sold out in the XL size.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly dazzles in a £25.99 New Look skirt that is perfect for NYE

Sequinned trousers, £59, Zara

The matching sequinned trousers cost £59.99 but the store is out of stock in sizes L and XL. The mid-waist trousers have front pockets, sequin appliques and fasten with a metal hook and zip.

While the suit is certainly a statement look, it's one of those show-stopping outfits you'll bring out of your wardrobe year after year. It'll become a Christmas staple. Wait for the rush…

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.