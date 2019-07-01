Jane Moore's green John Lewis suit is a BIG hit with Loose Women viewers We are green with envy over Jane's latest outfit...

Jane Moore looked incredible on Monday afternoon as she wowed Loose Women viewers in yet another first-rate outfit. The 53-year-old left her fancy floral dresses at home, instead choosing to sport a sharp tailored green suit by John Lewis. The bright green tone looked incredible with her funky blonde hair and she teamed the look with Adidas trainers and a white T-shirt from Mango. The trousers are sadly unavailable, but we've tracked down Jane's blazer and it's currently on sale for a price-friendly £50. Result! One fan wrote: "Looking fab as always Jane. Love that shade of green. x" Another added: "Really smart but casual, beautiful colour too."

TV presenter Jane's on-screen wardrobe is put together by stylists Mother Shoppers - stylish duo Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen. HELLO! caught up with Bertie, who lifted the lid on the Loose Women cast's looks.

Speaking about keeping the Loose ladies wearing easy to get hold of threads, Bertie explained that anyone can shop on the high street if they know what to look for."We love ASOS, Topshop, & Other Stories - ALL the high street brands. I think within each shop, there is going to be something that suits you."

"My mum is 63 and she shops in Topshop, and she looks amazing. I don't think you should ever disregard a shop completely, even places like River Island. You may think 'oh no, too young!' but actually it's about going in store and finding the right things that are good for you. Maybe having a look online first before you go into the store to get an idea of what might work for you."

And when it comes to Instagram changing the way fashion works, Bertie agrees times have moved on. "I think before, you would see stuff in a magazine, worn by a model who was late teens, early 20s, one size. But Instagram shows someone much more relatable; someone who is your size, your age, who you know may be wearing something a bit more practical. You think 'oh yeah, I could wear that to work' and that is really inspiring and you go 'oh actually! I never thought to wear that with that' or to wear a dress with trainers to make it much more daytime. It is definitely more accessible now."

