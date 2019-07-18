Loose Women fans are going CRAZY for Jane Moore's orange dress Jane's got the zest!

You can always rely on Jane Moore to bring the glamour to Loose Women and the ITV favourite did just that on Thursday afternoon, wowing viewers in a fabulous orange dress, which came from high street store Oliver Bonas. The £79.50 number was cut in a fit and flare style and sat just below the knee. We love the all-over checked pattern, and the fabric tie at the side. With its short cap sleeves and a round neckline it was an incredible fit on the blonde beauty and fans flocked to Instagram to give the look a big thumbs up. One follower wrote: "Beautifully elegant as usual Jane!" Another added: "Icon. I love your style." Jane, 57, teamed the look with a pair of nude cage heels by Office.

We loved Jane's orange frock

Jane's on-screen looks are always put together by Mother Shoppers - stylish duo Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen. HELLO! caught up with Bertie, who lifted the lid on the Loose Women cast's wardrobe secrets. Encouraging viewers not to be afraid of fashion, the stylist explained: "My mum is 63 and she shops in Topshop, and she looks amazing. I don't think you should ever disregard a shop completely, even places like River Island. You may think 'oh no, too young!' but actually it's about going in store and finding the right things that are good for you. Maybe having a look online first before you go into the store to get an idea of what might work for you."

There's no doubt about it - Instagram has really changed the way fashion works. Bertie agrees. "I think before, you would see stuff in a magazine, worn by a model who was late teens, early 20s, one size. But Instagram shows someone much more relatable; someone who is your size, your age, who you know may be wearing something a bit more practical."

" You think 'oh yeah, I could wear that to work' and that is really inspiring and you go 'oh actually! I never thought to wear that with that' or to wear a dress with trainers to make it much more daytime. It is definitely more accessible now."

