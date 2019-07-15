Jane Moore's blue polka dot dress has got Loose Women fans rushing to buy it We are dotty over this high street buy...

How incredible did Jane Moore look on Loose Women on Monday? The 57-year-old blonde beauty dressed up for the latest instalment of the lunchtime show, wearing a royal blue shirt-style dress from luxury high street brand & Other Stories. The button-up midi dress had a pointed collar, a cinched waistline and a funky waist-tie and really flattered the TV star. Coming in at £85, all sizes are currently available online. Jane teamed the eye-catching design with a pair of blue high heel shoes by Kurt Geiger and shared a shot of her latest outfit on Instagram. Fans flocked to the comment section to give her look a big thumbs up.

Looking blue-ti-ful, Jane!

If the dress looks a little familiar to you, it's because fellow ITV star Holly Willoughby wore it back in April, but in green. The 38-year-old teamed her look with a pair of classic nude high heels from Office. We love it when a great design come in different shades - it makes shopping so much easier.

£85, & Other Stories

Jane's on-screen outfits are put together by Mother Shoppers - stylists Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen. The pair revealed to HELLO! their top tips when styling the Loose ladies, and said that a good relationship with their clients is vital. Gemma and Bertie have earnt the trust of the Loose Women, which has meant their personal style has changed drastically as a result.

Planning is also key for the stylish duo. "We have something called 'The Grid' that tells us who is going to be on that week and we consult it. Most of the women have their section in the wardrobe room and we replenish their outfits regularly, as well as borrowing pieces. Everyone then has a 'worn' section and a 'to be worn' section. Some of the panellists wear the outfits a couple of times and some have a vaster turn around if they are on more, so it just varies on the week and the woman," they told us. It sounds very, VERY organised!

