This Morning fans are going crazy over Holly Willoughby's abstract print dress

Holly Willoughby has started 2020 in style! Fresh from her appearance on the new series of Dancing on Ice where she rocked a stunning feather number (more on that later) the glam TV star returned to the This Morning sofa on Monday, wearing a dazzling, navy blue dress that was emblazoned with a unique, abstract print in yellow, orange and baby blue. We love the fact it comes with a bottle green, built-in belt that cinched her in at the waist. The unusual frock came from one of her favourite brands Chinti & Parker, and you can pick it up for £295. Keeping it as ladylike as ever, Holly added a pair of navy blue heels by L.K.Bennett.

The mother-of-three took to Instagram to showcase her latest look, and also to give some important news to This Morning viewers.

"And we are back!" She wrote. "Don’t miss the top of the show as we start at 10am today... bringing you and extra 30 minutes of @thismorning in all it’s glory! 2 hours and 30 minutes of live telly to keep you company until 12:30... we got you!Today’s #hwstyle - dress by @chintiandparker shoes @lkbennettlondon."

Fans were hugely taken with this information - and Holly's dress, obviously.

"This dress is AMAZING" one follower wrote. Another added: "Looking gorgeous as ever!! Love the print on the dress." A third chipped in: "I need this dress right now."

We are still reeling over the peach, show-stopping gown the blonde beauty wore on DOI's first show on Sunday evening. Stepping out alongside her co-host Philip Schofield, her statement dress was by Joao Rolo Couture and boasted feathered sleeves, a thigh-high split and silver embellishment across the waist and straps. Blinging up to the max, she added sapphire and diamond earrings from William & Son and of course, a pair of nude heels.

