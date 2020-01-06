Holly Willoughby's Dancing on Ice hair kit revealed - and it's incredible The ITV star has a new hairstyle ready for DOI 2020…

Welcome back Holly Willoughby! The ITV favourite has been absent from our TV screens throughout the Christmas break, but returned on Sunday evening for Dancing on Ice. Delighting viewers (and Instagram fans alike), the 38-year-old wowed in a peach dress by Joao Rolo Couture which featured feathered sleeves, a thigh-high split and silver embellishment across the waist and straps. But did you notice how lush her hair looked? Her icy blonde style was super shiny, voluminous, and had a light curl, and now we know what products make her tick! Ciler Peksah - the only hairdresser she works with - shared a snap on Instagram of the gems she used on Holly's mane, and as you can see, there's quite a few.

Holly's hair looked incredible

Amongst the list was Batiste's Dry Shampoo which you can pick up for £2.99, and there was also a bottle of Bumble & Bumble Thickening Spray. The Duchess of Sussex's favourite hair product - Oribe's Dry Texturizing Spray - also made the list, as well as a selection of products by Aveda, and Show Beauty - Tamara Ecclestone's luxury haircare brand.

Holly's hair stylist shared a shot of the products she has on hand when working on Holly's mane

The Celebrity Juice star is the face of Garnier Nutrisse and famously uses the brand's 10.01 hair dye to keep her mane fresh and vibrant.

Dry Shampoo Original, £2.99, Batiste at Superdrug

In 2018 she announced on Instagram: "So, probably my most asked question on social media is, do I actually dye my own hair using Garnier Nutrisse Blonde? And the answer is YES."

Thickening Hairspray, £12, Bumble & Bumble @ Space NK

She added: "I mean, I can't believe it comes as that much of a surprise to people."

"Although saying that, I can, in a way, because when I first started using it, and Garnier approached me to be their brand ambassador, I thought 'I'd love to, I use loads of your other products but I'm not sure you're going to get me to the right blonde."

Travel-Sized Dry Texturizing Spray, £20, Oribe @ Net-A-Porter

"I'm not sure you can get me MY blonde - the Holly Blonde. And it did and I was completely surprised. So the answer to that is yes I do and you should try it because it leaves your hair really soft and shiny, and the blonde that you wanna be."

