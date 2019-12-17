Last week, Holly Willoughby said goodbye to This Morning - just for the Christmas holidays, mind. The blonde beauty has clearly been enjoying her mammoth time off already; on Monday evening she shared a snowy snap of her enjoying Lapland UK! Not only were we jealous of this outing, but also her fabulous outfit, too. The ITV favourite dazzled her 6 million Instagram fans with a black coat, cross-body bag and a lovely green jumper, which came from Marks & Spencer - the high street store she is an ambassador for. Taking to the social media site, she wrote: "In search of Santa... @laplanduk hope my green jumper doesn't clash with his red suit! ... jumper @marksandspencer #ad."

Holly looked dreamy in her green M&S jumper

Holly's jumper is known as the Ribbed Blouson Sleeve Jumper, and also comes in a subtle grey, and a snowy white, too. It's priced at a reasonable £29.50 and currently, all sizes are available online. Wahoo! The rib stitch design looks super snug and has a classic cosy fit. It's made with an eye-catching textured pattern and even has blouson volume sleeves. It's received rave reviews online.

Ribbed Blouson Sleeve Jumper, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

One shopper wrote: "I bought the emerald green, which arrived as described. It's very beautiful. I am only 5,2 in height and found it a bit on the short side, however it looks stunning, easy to wear with skirts and high-waist trousers. So I will be keeping it and I'm hoping this will be a piece I can use for a few years. Very warm!"

This year has seen the high street brand go crazy over jumpers. The brand's Christmas advert has been appearing on our screens since November and features House of Pain's iconic track 'Jump Around' which ties in with M&S's festive slogan for 2019: 'Go Jumpers This Christmas!' Everyone in the advert is rocking the store's incredible knitwear, from family members to the dogs. The advert rolls for 60 seconds, and in that time, you can see a whopping 50 different types of jumpers from the UK's biggest knitwear retailer. So if you need a few festive knits, you know where to go, ladies!

