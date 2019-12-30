Holly Willoughby's Marks & Spencer roll neck jumper is on sale and we can't wait to invest Get the This Morning presenter's great style for less...

We absolutely love it when Holly Willoughby steps out in something from Marks & Spencer. Yes, we know she's a brand ambassador, but the ITV favourite is often picture in the high street brand's items, even when she is off duty. One of our favourite looks from 2019 was when she was pictured wearing a 70s inspired navy blue skirt with white detail, and a gorgeous duck egg blue roll neck knit, proving her style credentials once again. The jumper in particular caught our eye, and we have the best news - it's yours for just £10 in the sale, down from its original price of £17.50. Result! If blue isn't for you, there's also another 8 shades to choose from, including red and camel.

Holly's blue roll neck is on sale

Although we are heading into the new year and Christmas is almost over (sob!) we still can't get over the 38-year-old's custom-made, Mrs.Claus-style dress she wore on Take Off with Bradley Walsh, which was shown on BBC One on Christmas Eve.

Blue roll neck, £10, Marks & Spencer

The festive red and white fur-trimmed number was a custom-made design by Samson Dougal - the designer behind Princess Eugenie's glimmering 'Mrs Brooksbank' jacket at her royal wedding - so Holly's in very good company with the fancy frock.

Working with M&S is a dream come true for the TV star. She told HELLO! in 2018: "If you ask my kids what my favourite shop is, they'll say Marks & Spencer's - whether it's buying food or clothes, I love it."

Holly's Christmas dress was a big hit with fans

"So it was a no brainer and the perfect partnership for me, really. I have this thing where if I'm going to be taken away from my home life it has to be real believable and something I enjoy and this was all of those things. It's just been lovely to do it - super exciting."

