Lorraine Kelly wows in head to toe Zara including the ultimate tartan pencil skirt

If you thought you had to store all your red tartan away now that the festive period is over, think again! Lorraine Kelly proved to us all that tartan isn't just for the festive period as she wowed in a red tartan pencil skirt from Zara on her Tuesday morning show. Stepping out in head to toe Zara, the Scottish presenter paired the flattering midi skirt with a red crewneck jumper whilst presenting her ITV show, proving that we can most definitely roll our festive outfits over into January. The 60-year-old toned down the gorgeous red ensemble by opting for a pair of classic black heels - you guessed it, from Zara - and we love this look.

The best part? Lorraine's tartan skirt is currently on sale for more than 50-percent off on the Zara website - god we love the sales! The check pencil skirt comes with front pockets and a front slit at the hem, however, Lorraine's Zara number also comes with handy belt loops too so that you can style it with a trendy belt for a whole different look.

Check Pencil Skirt, £19.99, Zara

However, Hobbs also has a similar red tartan skirt to Lorraine's and it's currently half-price in the sale - winning! The cashmere pencil skirt comes with larger navy checks than Lorraine's but is a similar flattering fit.

Riley Skirt, £59, HOBBS

If you're still looking to rock the full red tartan look like Lorraine's we have good news for you, Holly Willoughby's popular tartan skirt from Maje that she wowed in last month is also currently 40 percent off in the sale. The asymmetrical pencil skirt is decorated with silver buttons down one side and features classic black and red checks.

Asymmetrical Plaid Skirt, £125.40, Maje

Lorraine started the week off with a bang in a stylish camo shirt dress from French Connection which she paired with a pair of grey suede heels from Kurt Geiger. The trendy midi dress came with full-length sleeves, a tie waist and two front pockets making it the perfect casual frock for daytime and is currently in stock.

Camo Long Sleeve Midi Shirt Dress, £60, French Connection

As of the new year, Lorraine's ITV show has changed its schedule and will now air a little later at 9am. The change comes as the channel extends Good Morning Britain and This Morning for an extra half an hour each meaning we have more time to catch our favourite Scottish presenter.

