Lorraine Kelly's metallic top and silver heels are just want you need for New Year's Eve The ITV favourite knows how to rock metallic...

With 2020 quickly approaching, Lorraine Kelly spent this morning reminiscing over her favourite moments of her TV show over the past year. But we couldn't help but notice her fabulous metallic outfit which is giving us some serious New Year's Eve outfit inspiration.

Credit: ITV/Lorraine

Her tailored black trousers gave her a sophisticated look, so the ITV favourite could go all out with the rest of her outfit - and that's exactly what she did. The 60-year-old added a gunmetal grey sparkly top, which featured long sleeves and a V-neck, and a pair of silver heels for a glam look. And the shoes look very similar to the Topshop pair she recently wore with a black sparkly suit from Phase Eight and a metallic cami top from H&M. We love it when celebrities rock high-street brands.

If you haven't got your New Years outfit sorted or simply want a stunning blouse to add a touch of sparkle to your wardrobe, then we have found a similar alternative to Lorraine's top. The Oasis metallic chain blouse is available online from John Lewis in sizes XS-M, but hurry if you want to get your hands on it. While it usually retails for £34, the store had reduced it to just £18. Excuse us while we hit the post-Christmas sales!

Oasis metallic chain blouse, £18, John Lewis

Mother-of-one Lorraine is clearly a huge fan of metallic sparkles this season, having stepped out in a number of outfits that we have made us green with envy - and they're not all limited to the festive period. She wowed viewers in a silver glittery jumper from Joanie emblazoned with the words 'silver linings' alongside black embellished Zara heels back in November, and let's not forget her funky, glittery knit from luxury high street brand Ted Baker? Complete with an oversized black bow, the close-fitting design worked perfectly with her black leather skirt and sparkly heels.

