Christmas is a time for family and Lorraine Kelly was certainly pleased to be spending time with her daughter, Rosie, over the festive period. But, sadly, the quality time is bittersweet when it comes to saying goodbye. After being reunited for Christmas, Lorraine shared a picture of her daughter revealing she was on her way back to Singapore, where the 25-year-old lives and works.

Posting on her Instagram on Sunday evening, the TV legend posted a picture of Rosie cuddled up to their beloved pooch Angus, marking the moment with the caption: "So @rosiesmithkelly on her way back to Singapore – after a lovely Christmas. Missing her already #family #Christmas #love".

Lorraine posted this picture of her daughter Rosie after she flew back to Singapore

And many of the TV presenter's followers were quick to share their sympathy at having to say goodbye to loved ones. One commented underneath: "It’s always so sad to say bye bye. I have an only daughter so feel your pain. Sending hugs." While another wrote: "It would be lovely spending time with Rosie over Christmas but always sad when the time comes for her to return to Singapore. Hope she has a safe journey and it won't be too long until you see each other again."

Rosie returned to see mum Lorraine for the Christmas holidays

Rosie, the only child who Lorraine shares with husband Steve Smith, has been living and working in Singapore for the last two years and recently flew back to the UK to spend time with her parents for the holidays. Lorraine, 60, posted a picture of her and her lookalike daughter to mark her return last week on Instagram with the caption: "Perfect pre #christmas lunch with my @rosiekellysmith at @balthazarldn - she's over on a flying visit from @singapore. #love #family #happy xxxxx,".

Writing in her column for The Sun earlier this year, Lorraine revealed she has kept her daughter's room exactly the same since she moved out "so that it feels that she will come back home any second". She wrote: "I miss her but I'm so proud that she had the gumption and confidence to travel and work abroad."

