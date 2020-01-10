We were delighted to see Christine Lampard on Loose Women on Thursday, and as usual, she rocked a stunning new outfit that we'd like hanging up in our wardrobes ASAP, please. The 40-year-old rocked a burgundy roll neck from Zara and the most gorgeous pleated maroon skirt from Topshop. The £39 design was made in a PU material which gave the design an on-trend, leather look. The skirt is proving a big hit with shoppers - there's only a few sizes left online, although you may have more luck in store. After the show, fellow presenter Nadia Sawalha shared a shot of her behind Christine, and made a joke. She said: "It’s uncanny how much @christinelampard and I are alike! Graceful, stylish, tall, slim beautiful we are most certainly sisters from another mister .. love you Christine. Christine's skirt is from @topshop my pants were the last pair in my drawer ! Do you have a friend with an uncanny likeness to yourself? 'It's like you've been separated at birth!" Don't be silly Nadia, you always look amazing.

Christine looked fabulous in her burgundy outfit

Behind Christine and Nadia's looks are the fabulous stylists Mother Shoppers - Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen who dream up all the Loose ladies' ensembles.

Burgundy Pleated PU Midi Skirt, £39, Topshop

A good relationship is vital between the show's stars and Gemma and Bertie have earnt the trust of all of them, which has meant their style has changed drastically as a result.

Nadia poked fun at her outfit compared to Christine's on Instagram

Gemma told HELLO! : "It's great that someone like Janet Street-Porter is really opinionated and knows what she likes, and we have built up a relationship with her over the years so she will try things – sometimes it's a flat no – but as women we all know what suits us."

MORE: Jane Moore wows Loose Women in Marks & Spencer cashmere and £30 Zara shoes

The pair added: "Nadia Sawalha's style has also changed. She's embracing her body shape and curves a lot more and shows them off more which is really flattering. She's having fun with fashion and really trusts us. She always tries what we suggest which is really nice."

READ: Stacey Solomon's star-print Topshop dress is back in stock - but for how long?

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.