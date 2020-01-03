Christine Lampard steps out in a dreamy woollen midi dress perfect for going back to work The presenter is filling in for Lorraine Kelly whilst she's on holiday

Christine Lampard is currently filling in for Lorraine Kelly on her ITV morning show and whilst we miss our daily dose of stylish Lorraine looks, we couldn't ask for much more than Christine's covetable wardrobe. Stepping out on Friday morning, the Northern Irish presenter showcased a dreamy woollen midi dress that is the ideal 'back to work' outfit for January.

OTHER: Christine Lampard's Marks & Spencer glittery roll neck bedazzles Loose Women

The beige sleeveless number comes with a high neck, pleated skirt and woollen fabric that is perfect for keeping warm through these colder months whilst still staying chic. We've searched high and low for the 40-year-old's frock but with no luck. However, there are a few similar items on the market that will ensure you can be just as cosy as Christine.

Ribbed long dress, £19.99, Mango

BUY NOW

Mango stocks a very similar woollen maxi dress to Christine's. The sleeveless frock comes with a turtleneck and stylish ribbed detail and is currently on sale for just £19.99!

Tula Co-ord Skirt, £35, Oasis at John Lewis & Partners

BUY NOW

Similarly, Oasis is currently selling a woollen co-ord made up of a high-waisted maxi skirt with a side slit and a matching long-sleeved jumper. The co-ord comes in beige, grey and black and is the perfect way to stay on-trend throughout January's brisk weather.

Sleeveless Classic Pencil Midi Dress, £57, SilkFred

BUY NOW

However, if it is a dress you are after, Silk Fred also has a beige midi-dress in a very similar shape to Christine's. The structured dress comes with the same sleeveless detail and neckline, making it the perfect work-wear frock.

Striped stretch-knit midi dress, £225, Micheal Kors at Net-A-Porter

BUY NOW

Christine first stood in for Lorraine on Thursday morning's show where she set the bar high by wowing viewers in a gorgeous black and blue striped bodycon dress from Michel Kors. The long-sleeved midi dress came with flattering ribbed detailing, round neck and side slit and the stylish dress had viewers flocking to Instagram declaring their love for the Irish presenter's debut outfit. We can't wait to see what she wears next!

MORE: Christine and Frank Lampard celebrate 4th wedding anniversary