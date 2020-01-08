Lorraine Kelly send viewers wild for her chic pleated jumpsuit from Zara

Lorraine Kelly looked gorgeous as she stepped out on Wednesday morning to present her ITV show in a dazzling green number. Usually opting for a midi dress or pencil skirt, Lorraine mixed things up as she debuted a chic green pleated jumpsuit - and we think she nailed this look! The full-length jumpsuit comes with long sleeves and flared trousers that fall just above the ankles making it the ideal item for the colder temperatures.

The green pleated jumpsuit is from Zara and comes in a mesh-style fabric, with a detachable belt and flattering bell sleeves. The frock is currently in stock on the Zara website for £49.99 and available in all sizes. The 60-year-old paired the stylish jumpsuit with her favourite pair of suede nude heels from Whistles which have unfortunately been out of stock since Christmas.

Pleated Jumpsuit, £49.99, Zara

However, it gets better. Zara currently has another model of the jumpsuit in stock that is on sale for just £19.99 - what a steal! The bottle green number is very similar to Lorraine's jumpsuit with it's belted tie wasit, however, this Zara Jumpsuit comes with a slightly higher neckline, mid-length bell sleeves and straight wide-leg trousers. The front of the jumpsuit also comes with decorative pleats and small front slit.

Long Belted Jumpsuit, £19.99, Zara

This may be the first time we've seen Lorraine in a green jumpsuit but the Scottish presenter is often partial to a green midi dress, usually opting for one when she's hosting her ITV show. In November Lorraine stepped out in a green midi dress complete with a belted waist tie very similar to her Zara jumpsuit.

Wrap Dress, £19.99, H&M

The perfect full-sleeved green wrap dress from H&M is currently still available on the site. The best part? This gorgeous green dress is now on sale for only £15 and is in stock in almost all sizes - although we bet that won't be for long so be sure to get in there quick if this is the green midi for you!

