Strictly's Stacey Dooley wears Claudia Winkleman's gold sequin suit on the live tour

Over a year after she danced her way to the glitterball trophy on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, Stacey Dooley is once again slipping on her best sparkly outfits. No stranger to sequins, she has embraced the fashion for the Strictly Live Tour, where she is joined by the likes of Alex Scott and Neil Jones, Kelvin Fletcher and Janette Manrara, and Mike Bushell and Katya Jones.

The TV presenter has taken to Instagram to give her followers a glimpse inside her tour wardrobe, and it has to be seen to be believed! Styled by Sinead McKeefry, who also works closely with Strictly host Claudia Winkleman, she debuted not one, not two, but three fabulous outfits - and they're all sparkly!

De La Vali silver sequinned dress, £595

For the first look, she opted for a silver sequined tulle midi dress from De La Vali which has a vintage-inspired silhouette and a thigh-high split. She paired the £595 'Clara' gown - which is selling out fast - with strappy embellished heels.

Opting for a similarly dazzling look, her second dress had the same long belle sleeves, a much shorter hemline and was drenched in gold sequins. "Tour, we reeeeeeeadyyyyyyy", she wrote in the caption, and fans were quick to shower her with compliments. Her partner Kevin Clifton, whom she met on the dancing competition, simply commented with love heart eye emojis, while another joked: "The Glitter ball just got sent it’s P45."

Her third and final outfit was a gorgeous gold sequin suit from Alice + Olivia, which consisted of an oversized blazer costing £525 and matching wide-leg trousers which are available for £475. Gold sequins head-to-toe? Yes, please. Speaking of her three outfits, she wrote on Instagram: "As you can see. We’ve kept it low key."

Alice + Olivia gold sequin blazer, £525, and gold sequin trousers, £475

Strictly fans were loving the look, but noticed it was very familiar to another they had seen recently. For the Blackpool show in 2019, Claudia rocked the same suit and Stacey even revealed that the host was the inspiration behind her look. Replying to a fan, she said: "Queen Clauds is my muse."

Even the 47-year-old presenter seemed to notice, commenting on a photo Sinead uploaded of Stacey: "Blackpool [heart]", to which Sinead replied: "@claudiawinkle exactly and now on tour."

