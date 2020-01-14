We’re glad to have Alex Jones back on our screens presenting The One Show - particularly when she wears the coolest clothes! The 42-year-old wore a gorgeous and unique printed shirt on Monday night’s show, and it turns out it’s from cool-girl brand Sezane. Alex’s stylist Tess Wright shared a picture of the shirt, which was styled with a simple pair of jeans, and revealed that the chic buy comes from the French brand that’s a favourite with Instagram influencers.

Uploading the BTS picture, Tess wrote: “These two brightening up my day @alexjonesthomson wearing @sezane.”

We tracked down the shirt online, but there’s limited stock available of the exact design. Not to worry, though, as the high street has plenty of similar patterned shirts.

Pierro shirt, £80, Sezane

Animal print shirt, £25, M&S

Polka dot silk shirt, £95, & Other Stories

Star print shirt, £19, Topshop

Alex has been on maternity leave for nearly a year, and viewers were delighted to have her back on the sofa this month. While fans have been pleased to see her briefly reunited with co-host Matt Baker, their excitement is short-lived. It's set to be a bittersweet few months for Alex and Matt as the co-hosts will be preparing to go their separate ways after working together for nine years. Matt, 42, recently announced that he would be leaving The One Show in March.

In December, the dad-of-two explained that one of the main reasons behind his resignation was to spend more time with his family, saying: "At this time of year, I like to take stock and reflect. The One Show has been a massive part of my life for almost a decade now and I have loved every second of being a part of it. But I am going to be leaving this green sofa in the spring."

He continued: "Of course I'd like to thank Alex, who I've shared this sofa with for all these years."

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.