Fearne Cotton’s rainbow Olivia Rubin dress is a celeb favourite

Fearne Cotton loves nothing more than a bright, bold statement outfit - and it doesn’t come any more colourful than her most recent rainbow stripe dress from designer Olivia Rubin. The presenter shared a picture to her Instagram page of the stunning design, captioning it: “Ain’t no rainbow without rain (dress of dreams for work tonight) @oliviarubin.”

Fans loved the bright look, and flooded the picture with positive comments. One wrote, “This dress is amazing” while another added, “The back is gorge!!” Even actress Busy Phillips got in on the action, commenting, “I HAVE THAT DRESS WE ARE THE SAME!!”

Luckily, you can also get your hands on the dress. It’s available to buy from Selfidges now, and is the perfect party dress if you have an event coming up.

Striped sequin midi dress, £370, Olivia Rubin

And Fearne isn't the only celeb who loves the brand - laast year, Stacey Solomon made her Loose Women return after maternity leave wearing a similar rainbow dress from the brand.

It makes total sense that a rainbow dress is perfect for Fearne - the Happy Place presenter recently admitted that her love of colour is even translated into her interiors. "I think I have become addicted to decorating, painting in particular," Fearne said when talking about her work with Dulux Colour of the Year 2020. "In the past year, I looked at my house and thought it was actually quite boring in terms of the decor. I've tried to be braver, with things like painting ceilings in colour – I'd never considered the ceiling before!”

Fearne lives in London with her family, and regularly shares glimpses inside their "chaotic" home on Instagram, showing stylish touches including green velvet sofas and metallic accents.

It may be “chaotic”, but we’re inspired to bring some colour into our lives just like Fearne.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.