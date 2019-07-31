Holly Willoughby is SO thrilled as Fearne Cotton poses in her Marks & Spencer jumpsuit These two are twinning!

We haven't seen best pals Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton together for a while, but here's the proof they're still as close as ever! Clearly, Fearne is just as much of a fan of Holly's latest M&S edit as her fans, since she posted a selfie wearing the jumpsuit from the collection on Tuesday. "@hollywilloughby jumpsuit on and ready for some podcasting," she wrote on her Instagram Story. Holly quickly shared the snap on her own account, adding a sweet "thank you" and a kiss emoji. Aww!

Fearne shared a snap of herself wearing the jumpsuit

The khaki jumpsuit might just be one of the This Morning star's favourites from the summer range, since she's been seen sporting it on a number of occasions - and took it on her recent holiday to Tuscany. She even released the all-in-one piece a day earlier than the rest of the collection, as the previous denim version had been so popular. Fearne teamed hers with a beautiful vintage Chanel necklace, and her new blonde bob - gorgeous!

Fearne and Holly have been close friends for many years

Holly even gave some insight into what inspired the garment at a recent launch event for her range. "What we've done is try to push the boundaries a little bit," she said. "I think the last collection, the denim jumpsuit, when I looked at the rails I was like, 'Oh that's going to be a bit marmite,' that one you're either going to love it or hate it. But I was blown away by how much across the board people were wearing it and buying it and just loved it.

Cotton Blend Utility Waisted Jumpsuit, £69 (available here)

"I remember when I put it on for the first time and thinking I'm a bit scared of a jumpsuit because it's just going to be pulling and I'm not sure about it, but actually it turned out to be the most comfortable, wearable, popular item," she added. "So this time we couldn't not bring it back – this khaki jumpsuit is the same shape but just a little bit softer and it has a bit more of a casual vibe, although you could wear it with a strappy black heel so you can either dress it up or down."

