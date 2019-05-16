We just fell in love with Fearne Cotton's heart print dress - it's a serious bargain You'll go heart-eyed over this frock…

Fearne Cotton looked very loved up on Wednesday evening as she joined hubby Jesse Wood at a party in central London, celebrating Petersham Nurseries 15th Anniversary. The stylish pair looked impeccably well dressed as always - Jesse wore black jeans, a striped top and a blazer, and Fearne looked totally fabulous in a white dress which was covered in black hearts. It looked like it could have been a pricey buy - after all, the mother-of-two was also rocking her green Vivienne Westwood boots which have a price tag of £325 - but no, this dress was from online store SilkFred and cost just £30! It is selling out fast though; there's only a few sizes left so don't delay if this frock takes your fancy.

We heart this look!

There's no doubt about it, the former Celebrity Juice star is big on fashion, but we love how she doesn't take getting glam too seriously.

£30, SilkFred

Speaking at London Fashion week in 2017, the mum-of-two remarked: "Fashion sits in the same camp as music, art, theatre, cinema - it's escapism, and it's much needed. Perhaps it can be taken a bit too seriously, but it's a beautiful, skilled art." The TV presenter - who has a kids clothing range with Boots - also had some words of encouragement for her fans who get nervous about trying new trends."Throw out the rule book! Do what feels right for you," she said.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Everything you need to know!

Speaking of having fun with fashion - last year, the blonde beauty posted a picture on her Instagram account of her Celebrity Juice outfit - a leopard-print Zara jumpsuit - and she identified one big problem with it that cracked her fans up.

MORE: Fearne Cotton wore £20 Topshop shoes to meet Prince Charles

"It's going to be a nightmare if I need a wee. Jumpsuit problems, " she wrote as the caption. Hilariously, many of her followers agreed, sharing their experiences with jumpsuits in the comments section. One fan wrote: "Hahah that’s so true. I always forget that part when I wear a jumpsuit." Another agreed, adding: "You're right - jumpsuits and peeing are not friends!!!" Keeping it real Fearne, we hear you!

READ: This Marks & Spencer pink faux fur coat is SO glam - just ask Fearne Cotton