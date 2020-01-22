Holly Willoughby looked truly fabulous on Wednesday's This Morning, rocking a cute black shirt dress, which came from high end brand Sandro Paris - a label loved by the royals; particularly Princess Beatrice and Eugenie. The classic design had a shirt collar, short sleeves, decorative buttons and a funky detachable belt with a fabric-covered buckle. Admittedly, it's a pricey style, coming in at £280. But, as Holly demonstrates, it can be worn with tights and heels, bare-legged with boots, or even over a pair of jeans, as well as with a top underneath for a bit of power layering. It comes in sizes 6-12 and is currently available online.

Holly's shirt dress looked so stylish

Holly's 6.1 million Instagram fans were very excited by the ITV star's latest buy. One follower wrote: "SO beautiful, love the dress." Another added: "Holly looking class as usual!"

Navy shirt dress, £280, Sandro Paris

Angie Smith is the stylist behind Holly's extensive on-screen wardrobe. Speaking to HELLO! about her style must-haves, she said: "A dress that makes you feel like the best version of yourself. Ditto for jeans. A leather jacket, a denim jacket and some kick-ass boots."

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's High Street Style

She also has great tips for getting to grips with wearing clothes with confidence, as well as the sustainable fashion movement. "Stick to what you feel good in, don’t be worried about wearing the same thing twice, if you like it and it looks great who cares?! Swap clothes with friends if you want something new to wear but don’t have the budget to buy."

MORE: Holly Willoughby’s wedding-inspired nails are an ideal bride-to-be's manicure

Although Holly is a die-hard fan of her nude high heels on This Morning, Angie prefers a more dressed-down shoe - 'I'm all about the trainers," she told us. And refreshingly, she doesn't just covet what's in fashion. "I'm not really into trends. You just should go with what you like."

READ: Holly Willoughby channels Cher from Clueless in a £19.99 Zara skirt

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.