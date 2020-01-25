Alex Jones gave us trouser envy on Friday night after she wore the most incredible pair – and we can't wait to get our hands on them. Not only were The One Show host's chosen pair a very wearable black with some chic embellishment, but they were also velvet, high-waisted, and wide-cut! That's so many style boxes ticked at once. They also featured dungaree-style straps that went over her shoulders, which added some more luxe to her crisp white shirt. The trousers are from French brand Sezane and are available in sizes eight to 16. While they come in quite high at £115, they will never go out of style – and did we mention they're high-waisted and velvet?

Siloe trousers, £115, Sezane

It's been an eventful week for Alex, who celebrated her son Teddy's third birthday on Wednesday. The presenter took to Instagram to share a rare photo of her eldest child in honour of the occasion. The snapshot, which is taken from behind, shows little Teddy as he sits on a kitchen stool in front of an array of presents and cards. Still dressed in his PJs, the youngster has already made a start on opening his gifts, including some kinetic sand and books. Alex always takes care to keep her children's faces hidden from the camera, but it’s clear from the image that Teddy has inherited his parents' thick dark hair. "Happy 3rd birthday little Ted," Alex, 42, captioned the image. "Penblwydd hapus cariad. Anybody know of an app that can stop / slow time down?!"

Alex's son Teddy turned three this week

MORE: Jacqueline Jossa shares dramatic photo showing birth of eldest daughter Ella

Alex and her husband Charlie Thomson are parents to two sons; Ted and his younger brother Kit, who was born in May last year. The TV star recently went back to work following nine months of maternity leave, and admitted she had "mixed feelings" about her return. "Back to work today," she wrote on Instagram. "So many different feelings. Anxious about leaving the boys, excited to be back on the show."

WATCH VIDEO: Alex Jones in 60 seconds

MORE: Amanda Holden's daughter looks so grown up as she celebrates 14th birthday: photos

The popular presenter continued: "As soon as I put lipstick on this morning, little Ted looked at me with his huge brown eyes and asked, 'Where are you going mummy?' It nearly killed me, but it's time to go back and I'm looking forward to going back to a job I love, but my goodness, I'll miss these two. So here we go... the juggle begins."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.