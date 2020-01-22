Jacqueline Jossa has taken to Instagram to share a very precious and intimate moment with her fans. The I'm A Celebrity winner uploaded a photo taken moments after the birth of her eldest daughter, Ella. The powerful black and white snapshot from 2015 shows Jacqueline still in her birthing pool, holding her newborn baby in her arms, with now-husband Dan Osborne placing a protective arm around her as they gaze at their tiny new addition. "OK, throwback to THIS moment, when I first became a mum and everything changed," the 27-year-old wrote alongside. "This pic makes my heart and head explode! I had so many thought running through my mind, will I be a good mum? What do I do now? How can my heart love THIS much?"

The star then went on to promote the Peanut app, which helps connect mums in your local area. "You can meet, chat, join groups and ask questions to a community of women who just get it. Hearing other mums' experiences and advice has really helped me. I encourage all mums, mums-to-be and those trying to conceive to download the app. We're in this together."

Jacqueline and Dan, 28, welcomed little Ella in February 2015, followed by her younger sister Mia in June 2018. Dan is also a father to son Teddy, from a previous relationship. The couple got engaged in 2015 and went on to marry in 2017 at a manor house in Cheshire, where Jacqueline had nine bridesmaids to walk her down the aisle and Dan had nine ushers. Daughter Ella was a flower girl to her mum and Dan's son Teddy acted as page boy.

Jacqueline pictured with her two daughters

One day after their wedding, Jacqueline shared a sweet Twitter message that read: "This is so crazy, wait, I have a husband." Former TOWIE star Dan added: "Yesterday was just incredible!! I love you Mrs Jacqueline Osborne."

