Ashley Roberts' £36 yellow River Island dress is the star of Heart Radio

We've become a little obsessed with the daily fashion show we've come to expect from Ashley Roberts and Amanda Holden on Heart Radio. The two glamorous ladies never fail to impress us with their pretty work wardrobe, but we were completely blown away by Ashley's bright yellow midi dress on Monday morning. She clearly doesn't struggle with the early morning alarm!

Sharing a boomerang video of her posing by the Heart sign, the blonde beauty showed off the long-sleeved dress to fans, complete with white stars dotted across the satin fabric. The good news is that the £36 frock is available to buy in sizes 6 to 18 from River Island. If you're not feeling brave enough to rock the statement mustard colour then the high-street store is also selling the frock in a variety of other designs. All of the dresses have the same flattering gathered waist and tie V-neck, but the other colourways include classic black, plain yellow and brown snake print.

RELATED: Eva Longoria just stepped out in Victoria Beckham's new grey tracksuit top

Yellow star print dress, £36, River Island

BUY NOW

Speaking of snake print, Ashley opted for pattern-clashing Kurt Geiger boots that had a pretty pointed toe and small heel. Who knew that yellow stars and snake print would work in harmony? Thanks to Ashley, now we do.

To finish off her effortlessly cool look, the former Pussycat Doll, 38, styled her newly coloured blonde hair in loose waves and added red nails. As she posed for a picture alongside co-stars Amanda and Jamie Theakston, Ashley's bright ensemble ensured all eyes were on her. Amanda, on the other hand, opted for a simple monochrome outfit that consisted of a white off-the-shoulder top by Reiss and black Jimmy Choo heels, while Jamie rocked a blue knit, jeans and ditched shoes for bright orange socks!

This is not the first time the presenter has stepped out in high-street styles, but River Island is clearly one of her favourites. Just last week, she paired pretty brown boots with a forest green lace-trimmed slip dress from All Saints.

READ: Holly Willoughby's white ruffle shirt has This Morning fans racing to Massimo Dutti

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.