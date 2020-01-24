Ashley Roberts shows off her bouncy new hairstyle on Instagram Save this for your next appointment inspo

Ashley Roberts has been wowing us with her gorgeous outfits the week, especially the leopard print skirt she wore that looked just like Kate Middleton’s. But it’s not just her clothes we’re loving - the presenter also showed off her gorgeous new hairdo yesterday, and we’re feeling inspired to go for the chop! Sharing a picture on Instagram stories, the 38-year-old wrote: “Hair did. Colour @brittanykingcolour length and cut @vickyhairreinveentied @larryking hair.”

Doesn’t it look fresh? The Pussycat Doll is proving that the blunt long bob isn’t going anywhere, and we’re feeling tempted to follow her lead and go for the chop.

This morning Ashley showed off the bouncy ‘do again when she shared a video of herself and Amanda Holden strutting through the corridors at Heart FM. Of course, she couldn’t resist giving a little hair flick while she was at it!

Ashley wore a gorgeous white pussybow blouse with blue flared jeans, and a pair of heeled court shoes from Kurt Geiger. Luckily, if you’re feeling inspired you can shop similar styles below:

Tie neck blouse, £30, Monki

Lillie shoes, £100, Steve Madden @ Kurt Geiger

Yesterday she wowed us with a gorgeous All Saints slip dress, which is exclusive to John Lewis, and has been a hit with fashion influencers like Monikh. Best of all, it’s available to buy online now at half the original price.

Velvet slip dress, £99, All Saints @ John Lewis

With these stand-out outfits and stunning hair and beauty looks, the former Strictly contestant is fast-becoming our newest style inspiration!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.