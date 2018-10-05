We've tracked down Ashley Roberts' gorgeous floral mini dress – and it's a River Island bargain SO pretty

Ashley Roberts may be wowing us all in her sequins on the Strictly dancefloor, but it's not just her Saturday night outfits that have left us with wardrobe envy – and her latest appearance on Zoe Ball's It Takes Two has given us some much more achievable outfit inspiration! For Thursday evening's show, she chatted on the sofa with partner Pasha Kovalev in a gorgeous pink floral mini dress with a sweet bow collar – teamed with a classic pair of pointed heels. Love.

Instagram: @iamashleyroberts

The show's fans were clearly loving the look just as much as us, since the star took to her Instagram stories to reveal her outfit came from high street favourite River Island. "For those asking this lil frock is @riverisland," she wrote next to a cute Boomerang clip of her posing in the dress. Don’t worry, we've tracked down the exact look – it's the brand's 'pink floral jacquard shift dress', which will set you back £46. Not bad, eh?

Ashley often inspires her fans with her fashion choices, from her adorable statement sweaters and T-shirts to show-stopping statement dresses – so it's no wonder the Strictly viewers loved her latest choice, too. Wearing her hair slicked back into a low ponytail and deep side-parting, she certainly let the dress speak for itself.

The former Pussycat Doll scored a very impressive 32 points for her sassy cha cha cha on Saturday's show, and will no doubt wow once again with her next performance. She's back doing Latin American with a Dirty Dancing salsa for Movie Week, so we're expecting another gorgeous outfit. Here's hoping for an 80s perm, too…

