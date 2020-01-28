Holly Willoughby makes jaws drop in strapless princess gown at the National Television Awards 2020 The TV presenter brought the glamour in her show-stopping outfit...

On Tuesday night, the UK's most famous faces in TV headed to the National Television Awards. It's one of the biggest nights of the year and the glittering bash took place at The O2 Arena in London. Holly Willoughby always heads to the NTAs every year and she never fails to disappoint with her outfit. The mother-of-three's delightful dress was one of the highlights of the red carpet. The blonde beauty pulled out all the stops with her look, which was by Peter Langner and featured a blue satin bodice and skirt, which had stunning ruching detailing and a train and the back, and pale pink tulle underskirt. The handmade couture gown featured eight layers of tulle, 45 metres of fabric and took Peter and his team 40 hours to create.

The TV veteran styled her hair in her usual loose waves and looked in great spirits ahead of the night. She added jewellery by William & Son to complete the look. As always, she shared a picture on Instagram of her look and the snap generated an enormous amount of likes and comments.

"Omg u look so beautiful," one follower commented, while another added: "Love your dress." We have to agree!

For her look at last year's awards, Holly wore a stunning pink polka dot gown by LA designer Iris Serban.

Holly wore a dress by Iris Serban to the NTA's in 2019

She made the look her own by adding a Black & Brown London belt, a pair of House of Garrard earrings, a vintage Tiffany & Co. bracelet and Anya Hindmarch shoes.

Her famous blonde hair looked shorter - it was actually clipped up at the back which gave the illusion of a bob.

As always when she has a huge work event to attend, her glam squad are never far behind her to give her a polished finish. As ever, hairstylist Ciler Peksah coiffed her mane, stylist Angie whipped up her outfit and makeup artist Patsy O'Neill was on hand to give her makeup that elusive glow. The Celebrity Juice star always gives her team a shout out and credits them for helping her look at her best at all times. She told HELLO! In 2018: "I've got a really wonderful glam team who I've worked with for a long time now. I listen to literally everything they say. My stylist Angie has helped me step out of my comfort zone a million times and given me the confidence to be a bit braver with stuff."

