Holly Willoughby's gorgeous M&S dress has us so excited for spring The Dancing on Ice host looked every inch the starlet

It's safe to say that Holly Willoughby has brightened up our Wednesday night. Taking to Instagram, the This Morning star shared a snap of herself in two beautiful Marks and Spencer dresses, and they're covered in delicate flowers, which has got us pining for spring.

Beneath two photos of herself in the pretty dresses, which Holly paired with white and black boots, the Dancing on Ice host added the caption: "Something blue to brighten up a grey old day. Swipe across for more floaty florals." Needless to say, followers were delighted with Holly's fashion choices, and took to the comment section of her post to say so.

Floral waisted midi dress, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

One wrote: "I love them! You look gorgeous," while another simply added: "Just stunning." Much like the TV star's followers, we're in love with the long-sleeved, thigh-grazing dresses, complete with floaty ruffles.

Tie-wasted mini dress, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

Earlier on Wednesday, Holly wowed again, wearing a versatile shirt dress for her morning duties on This Morning. She wore the chic black number, from high-end brand Sandro Paris, and shared a snap of her outfit on Instagram.

Holly's outfit on Wednesday 22 January 2019

Admittedly, it was a pricey style, coming in at £280. But, as Holly demonstrates, it can be worn with tights and heels, bare-legged with boots, over a pair of jeans - or with a top underneath for a bit of power layering. What's more, the brand is loved by the royals, particularly Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, who are known for their style credentials.

Holly's 6.1 million Instagram fans were very excited by the ITV star's latest buy. One follower wrote: "SO beautiful, love the dress." Another added: "Holly looking class as usual!"

