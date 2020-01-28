Holly Willoughby's denim dress is a Whistles must-have buy

How chic did Holly Willoughby look on Tuesday's This Morning? Dazzling viewers and of course, her Instagram fans, the blonde beauty donned a fabulous tiered denim dress from Whistles. A modern take on the prairie trend which is huge right now, the dark denim design had contrast stitching, a tie waist belt and a fancy tiered skirt. Best of all, it doesn't need to be ironed and can be worn with boots, trainers, or high heels, just like Holly. The frock costs £179, and currently, there are lots of sizes left but who knows for how long? It's a given that most items the mother-of-three sports on-air cause a mass sellout.

Later on this evening, Holly will grace the red carpet at the 02 for the National Television Awards, where This Morning is up for a gong. We can't wait to see what kind of dress she will wear, after all, it's one of the most glamorous nights of the year and the Celebrity Juice star always pulls out all the stops. On Monday evening, the 38-year-old even shared an amazing throw-back of all her NTA looks through the years, from 2005 to now. She wrote underneath a collage of all her frocks: “Awww thanks @thismorning for this #NTA rewind... only years missing were when I’d just had my babies!!!! Nearly a decade and a half of frocks... mad how much we change... The voting is still open to vote for your favourite shows @dancingonice @thismorning and me!”

Last year, the TV veteran almost broke the internet with her dress she wore to the 2019 NTAs. Her pink, polka dot gown was by LA designer Iris Serban and she added a Black & Brown London belt, a pair of House of Garrard earrings, a vintage Tiffany & Co. bracelet and Anya Hindmarch shoes. Holly's famous blonde hair looked shorter and many thought she'd had a hair cut - but no, it was cleverly clipped at the back to give the illusion of a bob.

